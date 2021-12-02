Ariya Daivari talks about never getting to team with his brother Shawn via Fightful:

“There was a time when he was agent and I was working there, he got released when COVID happened, he was part of the COVID releases, and I had a job for the whole next year. As soon as he got hired back, I got let go. There was a period of time where we were both there. He would have a sleeveless shirt on during rehearsal and people making jokes about how jacked he was. We’d always be standing by each other and like, ‘we look pretty good together, huh? I’m already on TV, just bring him on in.’ He’s a former WWE guy and it was very easy to do, but it never happened. When he was in Impact and WWE started releasing people, I was like, ‘If I get released, the bright side is that we can tag somewhere like Impact.’ Then I got released and he got hired back. We really keep missing each other.”