AEW Rampage spoilers for this week

The Friday, December 3 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday night at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara retained over Tony Nese

* Jade Cargill defeated Janai Kai. Thunder Rosa, who was on commentary during the match, made the save for Kai after the bout

* AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR defeated PAC and AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M in a non-title match due to interference from Malakai Black

These Rampage matches will air Friday at 10pm ET on TNT.

Stay tuned for more.