AEW Rampage spoilers for this week
The Friday, December 3 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday night at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:
* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara retained over Tony Nese
* Jade Cargill defeated Janai Kai. Thunder Rosa, who was on commentary during the match, made the save for Kai after the bout
* AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR defeated PAC and AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M in a non-title match due to interference from Malakai Black
These Rampage matches will air Friday at 10pm ET on TNT.
Stay tuned for more.