AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 861,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4.12% from last week’s Thanksgiving Eve episode, which drew 898,000 viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is equal with last week’s 0.31 rating. The 0.31 key demographic rating represents 406,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 0.49% from last week’s 408,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.31 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.31 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #6 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #40 in viewership for the night on cable this week, tied with CNN’s Global Town Hall at 9pm, which also ranked #63 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.10 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #42 ranking.

This week’s Dynamite drew the lowest normal timeslot viewership since May 19, and the key demo rating tied with last week’s show for the lowest since May 19. Dynamite still has not cracked 1 million viewers since the show started airing live on the West Coast on October 27. Wednesday’s viewership was down 4.12% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was equal with last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 5.7% from the same week in 2020. The key demo rating was down 26.2% from the previous year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT. This was a rare week where the Dynamite audience and key demo rating were down for the same week last year. The 2020 episode was the inaugural Winter Is Coming special.

The Challenge on MTV topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.38 rating, drawing just 683,000 viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.586 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.30 key demo rating.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA, and featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page replacing Jim Ross on commentary, Bryan Danielson vs. Alan “5” Angels, CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty, Darby Allin and Sting vs. Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn, Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander in a quarterfinals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament, and Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight, which was the main event.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 14 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode: 1.108 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen episode)

August 4 Episode: 1.102 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Homecoming episode)

August 11 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode: 975,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 25 Episode: 1.172 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (CM Punk debut episode)

September 1 Episode: 1.047 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 8 Episode: 1.319 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 15 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 22 Episode: 1.273 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 29 Episode: 1.152 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 6 Episode: 1.053 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Second Anniversary episode)

October 16 Episode: 727,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

October 23 Episode: 575,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

October 27 Episode: 941,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

November 3 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 10 Episode: 913,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 17 Episode: 984,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Full Gear episode)

November 24 Episode: 898,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 1 Episode: 861,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 8 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode