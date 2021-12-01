Notes on Malakai Black, Hikaru Shida, and Cody Rhodes

Dec 1, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Malakai Black teases House Of Black With IG Post

“December echoes and the king will be cursed. January burns and reveals the first”

Hikaru Shida is returning to Japan in February…

She will be participating in the MAKAI GENESIS ReBOOT show on 4 February, reprising her old Princess Tsuru character.

– During a recent interview Cody Rhodes discussed his future in pro wrestling…

“As of now, my future is with AEW. AEW would be very strange without the core members of the revolution. We all still talk. We all have this admiration for each other. I can’t see myself anywhere else, and I’m very optimistic about what the future holds.”

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

support us:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Katie Gannon

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal