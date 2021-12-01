Notes on Malakai Black, Hikaru Shida, and Cody Rhodes

– Malakai Black teases House Of Black With IG Post

“December echoes and the king will be cursed. January burns and reveals the first”

– Hikaru Shida is returning to Japan in February…

【日本での活動再開します！！】

魔界 GENESIS「ReBOOT」

2022年2月4日@かめありリリオホール

チケットのご購入はこちらから⬇️https://t.co/iIcwiWDCh0 .

Princess Tsuru is BACK!! on Feb 4th 2022, Japan.

【MAKAI GENESIS “ReBOOT”】 pic.twitter.com/W2WcLBg8Aq — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) December 1, 2021

She will be participating in the MAKAI GENESIS ReBOOT show on 4 February, reprising her old Princess Tsuru character.

– During a recent interview Cody Rhodes discussed his future in pro wrestling…

“As of now, my future is with AEW. AEW would be very strange without the core members of the revolution. We all still talk. We all have this admiration for each other. I can’t see myself anywhere else, and I’m very optimistic about what the future holds.”

