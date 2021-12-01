AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Dec 1, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will air live from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

Dynamite will be headlined by an Atlanta Street Fight with Cody Rhodes taking on Andrade El Idolo. AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty

* Bryan Danielson vs. Alan “5” Angels

* Darby Allin and Sting vs. Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn

* Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander in a quarterfinals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament

* Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

