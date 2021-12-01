12/1/21 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Duluth, Georgia. They run down the card, and then are joined on commentary by Adam Page. It is announced that Page will defend the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson at Dynamite: Winter is Coming on December 15th.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Alan Angels vs. Bryan Danielson

Danielson gets Angels against the ropes and delivers a few shots. Danielson takes Angels to the corner, but Angels counters with a few chops and a series of right hands. Angels delivers another chop, but Danielson comes back with an uppercut. Danielson drops Angels to the mat and drops a knee on his face. Danielson delivers more shots and sends Angels into the corner. Danielson delivers a series of uppercuts, but Angels dodges the last one and gets a back-slide for two. Angels delivers chops, and follows with body shots. Danielson ducks under the last one and drops Angels with a butterfly suplex. Danielson goes for an arm-bar, but Angels makes it to the ropes. Danielson goes for a suplex, but Angels delivers a knee, followed by an enzuigiri. Angels delivers a missile dropkick that sends Danielson to the floor, and then sends Danielson into the barricade with a dive. Angels follows with a moonsault from the ropes and sends Danielson back into the ring. Angels delivers a Spanish Fly and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Angels goes for a moonsault press, but Danielson dodges it and delivers a knee strike. Danielson stomps Angel’s head in and locks in a knee-bar, and Angels taps out.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

-After the match, Schiavone interviews Danielson. Danielson says it is hard to tell if he is ready for the title match, because if that’s the best Atlanta has, he whipped his ass. Danielson says he kicked Angel’s head in and probably tore his MCL. He says last week he knocked out Colt Cabana’s teeth, and next week he will kick the Dark Order member from Long Island’s head in. He says in two weeks, he takes the AEW World Championship from Page and shows the entire world that Page is a one-hit wonder and that it’s not Cowboys Shit, but Coward Shit. Page gets up from the announce table, but John Silver runs out. He says we all know Page is not allowed to touch Danielson tonight, but he is. Silver charges the ring, but Danielson leaves. He says Silver is beneath him, just like Page is. Danielson says Tony Khan said they couldn’t touch each other, but he would love to slap Page in the face. Danielson says the jerks don’t deserve to see it.

—

Miro cuts a promo from Purgatory. He thanks his god for showing him who he really was. He says will storm the gates of heaven to redeem himself.

—

MJF joins Excalibur and Schiavone on commentary.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty

Moriarty applies a wrist-lock, but Punk turns it into one of his own. Moriarty turns it back around, but Punk goes behind for a take down. Moriarty applies a head-scissors, but Punk gets free and applies a headlock. Moriarty gets free and rolls Punk up for two. Moriarty drops Punk with a shoulder tackle, and follows with an arm-drag and holds onto Punk’s arm. Punk backs Moriarty into the corner and delivers a few shoulder shots to the midsection. Punk drops Moriarty with a leg lariat and comes off the top rope with a clothesline as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moriarty gets a cover for two. Punk sends Moriarty to the corner and charges, but Moriarty dodges and works over Punk’s arm. Moriarty sends Punk to the corner and delivers a back elbow. Moriarty drops Punk to the mat and goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out. Moriarty goes for a suplex, but Punk counters. Punk comes out of the corner, but Moriarty takes him down and applies a cross-face. Punk gets free and kicks Moriarty in the midsection. Punk puts Moriarty up top, but Moriarty counters with a hurricanrana roll-up for two. Punk kicks Moriarty in the head, but Moriarty comes back with a clothesline. Moriarty slams Punk to the mat and goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out. Moriarty picks Punk up, but Punk counters and delivers the GTS for the pin fall.

Winner: CM Punk

-After the match, MJF and Punk go back and forth on the mic. Punk challenges MJF to get into the ring, but MJF says he will show what Punk what a real professional looks like when he wins the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale next week. MJF says he will be better than Punk in Chicago and insults Larry. Punk gets out of the ring and goes toward MJF, but Wardlow comes out and gets in between them.

—

Schiavone interviews Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Baker says it was disgusting what Tony Khan did to her last Friday. She and Jamie Hayter argue a bit about losing matches, but Baker says they had a little kumbaya and are back on the sage page. She says Hayter will take on Riho next week, and if there is anything left of Riho after that, then she can have her title shot.

—

Adam Cole joins Excalibur and Schiavone on commentary. Orange Cassidy comes out and gets face-to-face with Cole. Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets, but The Young Bucks sneak out behind him and set up for a double superkick. Cassidy turns out and delivers his kicks to the Bucks, but then Cole delivers a low-blow, and the Bucks deliver fake superkicks. They finally delivers a real double superkick and leave Cassidy lying. Cole drags Cassidy across the stage and The Bucks set him up for the BTE Trigger, but Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta run out with chairs to chase them off.

—

Tony Nese cuts a promo. He says Sammy Guevara doesn’t deserve to be the TNT Champion, and he will prove that a Premier Athlete should be the champion.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Wardlow (w/Shawn Spears) vs. AC Adams

Wardlow delivers a knee strike and clubs Adams across the back. Adams comes back with a kick, but Wardlow drops him with a clothesline. Wardlow delivers a series of Casualties of War and gets the pin fall after the fourth.

Winner: Wardlow

-After the match, Shawn Spears gets in the ring and hits Adams with his chair a few times.

—

Schiavone interviews Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC. Rey Fenix is injured, so PAC is replacing him in the tag team match this Friday on Rampage. Penta says after FTR injured Fenix, he got the best partner he could ask for. PAC says he is good to go, even with an injured eye.

—

Team Taz joins Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on commentary.

—

Match #4 – Darby Allin and Sting vs. The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/Austin Gunn)

Allin and Colten start the match. They lock up and Allin goes behind for a waist-lock. Colten counters with a back elbow and a side headlock. Colten drops Allin to the mat and runs the ropes, but Allin trips him up. Allin takes Colten down with an arm-drag, and then dropkicks him into the corner. Billy tags in, as does Sting. Sting delivers a series of back fists and a Manhattan Drop. Sting drops Billy to the mat and Billy goes to the corner. Sting goes for the Stinger Splash, but Bully ducks out of the ring. Billy shoves Colten into the ring and Sting tags Allin. Allin applies a side-headlock, and Billy comes back in. Allin goes for the Coffin Splash, but Billy catches him and slams him to the mat. Billy takes Allin to the corner and tags in Colten. Colten stomps Allin in the corner and tags Billy back in as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Colten applies a Scorpion Deathlock to Allin. Allin has been busted open, but he makes it to the ropes. Colten stomps on Allin, but Allin gets free and sends Colten’s head into Billy’s. Sting tags in, and he sends Colten and Billy to the corner. He delivers Stinger Splashes to both, and then clotheslines Billy to the floor. Sting drops Colten with a spine-buster and locks him in the Scorpion Deathlock. Billy gets in the ring, and Austin comes from behind and decks Sting with a right hand. Allin drops Austin with a dive through the ropes, and Billy drops Sting with the Famouser. Colten goes for the cover, but Sting kicks out. Allin drops Billy with a dive on the floor and kicks Colten in the face. Allin drops Colten with a Stunner and Sting drops him with the Scorpion Deathdrop and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Darby Allin and Sting

—

Alex Marvez interviews Chris Jericho. He says he did not come to Eddie Kingston’s aid last week. He says he went to the ring to take out 2point0 and Daniel Garcia. 2point0 and Garcia tatcks Jericho from behind and slam him into the garage door. Matt Lee hits Jericho in the face with a chair, and they leave him lying and walk away.

—

Lio Rush comes to the stage. Team Taz leave the announce table. Rush says Taz is a commentator and he should know who he is. Rush and Taz talk about Dante Martin joining Team Taz, and Rush says everyone knows he is a fighter. Taz tells Rush to retire, and then Martin and Ricky Starks come out of the tunnel and stare him down.

—

Jade Cargill and Smart Mark Sterling say they issued an open challenge for Rampage, and it was answered by Thunder Rosa’s student. Rosa walks up and says she will be on commentary for that match, and then she argues with Cargill before Cargill and Sterling walk away.

—

Match #5 – AEW TBS Championship Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho

They go back and forth for a bit. Statlander sends Soho to the corner and charges, but Soho dodges her. They exchange shots and Soho sends Statlander to the corner this time. Statlander dodges Soho and they exchange shots again. Soho drops Statlander with a Flatliner and goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Soho plants Statlander to the mat. Soho connects with a senton and goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Soho picks Statlander up and runs the ropes, but Statlander drops her with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Statlander goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Statlander applies a spider-crab submission, and then power bombs her into the corner. Statlander delivers a Falcon Arrow and goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Statlander delivers an elbow stike in the corner, but Soho comes back with elbow strikes of her own. Soho delivers a thrust kick, but Statlander shoves her away. Soho charges, but Statlander dodges and picks her up. Soho counters with a poison-rana and goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Soho goes for No Future, but Statlander blocks it and goes for the Big Bang Theory. Soho rolls through and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Ruby Soho

-After the match, they shake hands and hug. Soho will face Nyla Rose in the semifinals. Statlander leaves the ring, but Vickie Guerrero gets in her face. Rose rushes the rung and pulls Soho down to the mat from the top. Statlander runs back to the ring, but Rose leaves the ring as Statlander checks on Soho.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Tony Nese

-FTR vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo

-Jade Cargill in action

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

-Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver

-Jamie Hayter vs. Riho

Announced for Dynamite: Winter is Coming on 12/15:

-AEW World Championship Match: Adam Page (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

—

Match #6 – Atlanta Street Fight: Andrade El Idolo (w/Jose the Assistant) vs. Cody Rhodes (w/Arn Anderson)

Idolo attacks Rhodes on the ramp and they brawl into the crowd. Rhodes gets the upper hand and brings Idolo back to ringside. Idolo delivers a shot to Rhodes against the apron and sets up the steel steps on their side. Idolo drops Rhodes onto the steps, but Rhodes comes back and shoves Idolo into the ring post. Rhodes shares a hug with T-Pain at ringside, and Pain gives him a chair. Rhodes hits Idolo in the back and in the face with the chair. Rhodes chops Idolo against the barricade and gets him into the ring. Idolo shoves Rhodes into the corner and drops him with a power slam. Rhodes takes off his weight belt, but Idolo delivers a low blow. Idolo grabs the weight belt and hits Rhodes across the back with it. Idolo throws it into the crowd and grabs Jose’s tablet from the bag. Idolo hits Rhodes in the head with the tablet, and then hits him in the back with it. Rhodes goes to the floor, but Idolo hits him in the face with a chair. Idolo throws a chain into the ring and grabs a trash can lid. Idolo grabs a table, but puts it back under the ring. Idolo tries to hit Rhodes with the chain, but Rhodes dodges it.

Idolo drops Rhodes with a chair shot and delivers a knee to the midsection. Idolo slams Rhodes to the mat and connects with a spint-leg moonsault onto the chair. Idolo goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Rhodes comes back and drops Idolo to the mat and goes for the Cody Cutter, but Idolo shoves him to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Idolo goes for a moonsault, but Rhodes hits him in the face with a chair. They exchange shots and Rhodes sends Idolo to the corner. Idolo kicks Rhodes in the face, but Rhodes hits him with the chain. Rhodes delivers a power slam and Idolo goes to the floor. Rhodes goes for a dive, but Idolo hits him with a chair, and Rhodes has been busted open. Idolo exposes the floor and goes for the Shadow, but Idolo counters with a back drop on the exposed floor. Rhodes tosses Idolo back into the ring and grabs a kendo stick. He drops it and grabs a sledgehammer. He tosses that away, too, and grabs a golden shovel. Jose runs down with a tazer, but Rhodes hits him with the shovel. Idolo comes off the top and takes Rhodes down with a dive.

They get back into the ring and Idolo puts a chair in front of Rhodes in the corner. Idolo delivers right hands and delivers double knees into the chair and into Rhodes’ face. Idolo goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. A table gets set up in the corner and Rhodes charges, but Idolo counters with a hip toss that sends Rhodes through the table. Idolo shoves another table in the ring, but Rhodes grabs it and it gets set up. Idolo delivers shots and lays Rhodes on the table. Idolo goes up top, but Rhodes climbs up and cuts him off. Idolo delivers a headbutt and Rhodes falls against the table. Idolo stands back up, but Rhodes cuts him off. Brandi Rhodes gets in the ring and douses the table in lighter fluid. She lights the table on fire and Rhodes delivers a reverse DDT through the table and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Cody Rhodes