WWE NXT preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature the go-home build for Sunday’s WarGames event.

Two WarGames Advantage Ladder Matches have been announced for tonight’s show. Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray will take place to determine the advantage in the Women’s WarGames Match, while fan voting on the WWE website will determine which Superstars will face off to determine the advantage in the Men’s WarGames Match.

There will be another match with WarGames implications on tonight’s show as Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza face Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly. The winners will become the new #1 contenders to challenge NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium at Sunday’s WarGames event.

Tonight’s NXT will also feature Joe Gacy’s All-Inclusive Invitational, which is to serve as the warm-up for his title shot from NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong at WarGames.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.