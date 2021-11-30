Trish Stratus appearing at WWE live event

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is set to appear at an upcoming live event.

WWE’s annual Holiday Tour will hit Trish’s hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Wednesday, December 29 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum, and Stratus will be appearing that night for one night only. Trish made the announcement on her website today.

“Excited to step through that curtain and feel the energy of the WWE Universe one more time. Let’s do this Toronto!,” she said.

This will be a RAW live event. Tickets and Superstar Experiences are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

It’s interesting to note that WWE has not announced Trish for the Toronto live event as of this writing, but that will likely come soon.

Stratus last appeared for WWE at SummerSlam 2019 for the loss to SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

