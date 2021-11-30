Shop Impact to release Slammiversary VHS

Impact Wrestling has released a VHS tape in 2021.

It was announced today that an “extremely limited, collectors edition, double cassette VHS” of the 2021 Slammiversary pay-per-view is being released via Shop Impact.

The double cassette VHS is going for $25.00.

The 2021 Slammiversary pay-per-view took place on July 17 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, and was headlined by then-Impact World Champion Kenny Omega retaining over Sami Callihan in a No DQ match, then-Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo retaining over Thunder Rosa, then-X Division Champion Josh Alexander retaining in Ultimate X over current champion Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Rohit Raju and Petey Williams, The Good Brothers winning the Impact World Tag Team Titles from then-champions Violent By Design in a Fatal 4 Way that also included Rich Swann and Willie Mack, and Fallah Bahh and No Way, plus more.

You can see the box art for the Slammiversary VHS below: