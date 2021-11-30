Nia Jax says it’s highly unlikely she’ll wrestle again

In a post on Twitter, Nia Jax said that it was ‘highly unlikely’ she will wrestle again following her release from the WWE earlier this month. This came in response to some fans believing Lina Fanene was going to be her new ring name, when it was in fact her real name.

She wrote: “Lol! Newsflash…Lina is my real name. It’s not another “ring” name. It’s just MY NAME, the name given to me at birth. Calm TF down trolls. In all fairness, “Opponent Crippler” would be a SOLID front runner if I ever decide to wrestle again. but it’s highly unlikely.”