LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT EPISODE

– The WarGames go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on the USA Network with Vic Joseph welcoming us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see the two Women’s WarGames teams walking backstage – Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray) and Team Kai (Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne). The two teams meet backstage and start brawling out into the ringside area.

Women’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match: Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray

Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai brawl towards the ring and now in the ring as the referee calls for the bell. Ray sends Kai back to the floor and leaps from the top to take her down on the floor for a “holy shit!” chant. The winner of this match will earn the WarGames advantage for her team on Sunday.

Fans chant for tables as Ray brings another ladder from under the ring. Ray rams Kai into the barrier with the ladder, then smashes her again with another superkick. Fans chant “one more time!” Ray goes for the Gory Bomb into the apron but Kai counters and breaks free. Ray chases Kai back into the ring, then back out. Kai counters at ringside after baiting her in, then plants her face-first into the edge of the steel ring steps with a modified DDT.

Fans chant “holy shit!” again and the referee checks on Ray. Kai brings another ladder out as fans chant for NXT. Ray turns it back around at ringside and sends Kai into the steps. Ray slides a ladder into the ring and stands it up. Kai pulls the ladder back to the floor but Ray nails a suicide dive, sending Kai into the announce table. Ray lifts Kai and slams her on top of the ladder at ringside.

Ray brings a ladder back in and stands it up as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Ray goes to climb up but Kai pulls her off and beats her down. Kai climbs for the briefcase but Ray sends her to the mat and works her over. Kai with more offense after a comeback, then the big running boot to the face in the corner. Kai stands up a ladder under the briefcase but goes back over to Ray to send her into the turnbuckles. Kai stomps and puts a boot to Ray’s face in the corner.

Ray turns it back around and plants Kai into the mat. Ray goes to the top turnbuckle but Kai nails a big boot. Kai with another big kick to hang Ray upside down from the top, hanging out towards the floor. Kai follows up with a big top rope stomp to send Ray crashing to the floor. Fans chant “holy shit!” as we go back to commercial with both competitors down at ringside, Kai smiling.

