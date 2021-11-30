Guinness World Records notes Orton’s and Natalya’s recent WWE records

The Guinness World Records website and social media acknowledged the records recently broken by WWE Superstars Randy Orton and Natalya at the Survivor Series.

Orton broke the record for the most WWE pay-per-view appearances by a male Superstar, beating Kane. His record now stands at a whopping 177 pay-per-views spanning over 21 years. Orton’s record-breaking match came teaming up with Riddle to take on The Usos in a non-title match. The Viper has another record which is the most matches on Monday Night Raw.

Natalya also broke the record for the most WWE pay-per-view appearances by a female Superstar, with a total of 68. Natalya has been with WWE since 2007, so that makes it 14 years for her so far. Natalya’s record-breaking match was the five-on-five traditional Survivor Series match.