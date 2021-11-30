Artist formerly known as Nia Jax ready to “spill gossip”

The artist formerly known as Nia Jax has tweeted that it’s “highly unlikely” that she’ll step back in the ring again to wrestle.

Jax, real name Lina Fanene, was addressing a “news report” that she has changed her wrestling name to Lina Fanene, saying that the name is her birth name and told the trolls online to “calm TF down.” She joked that if she decides to come back, “Opponent Crippler” would be a solid front runner, considering her reputation of injuring fellow wrestlers.

Meanwhile, the former Raw Women’s champion also said that she’ll soon be chatting, or as she put it, spilling gossip, with Renee Paquette on her podcast and that she has “hot tea on everyone.”

Fanene was surprisingly cut from WWE this month while taking some personal time off to address her mental health.