WWE debuts at the brand-new UBS Arena in Long Island…but ticket sales are disappointing

WWE will be making its debut at the brand-new UBS Arena in Long Island, New York tonight for Monday Night Raw.

However, tickets for this show have been moving really, really slow. In fact, after a dismal initial sale, WWE announced Roman Reigns would be appearing, probably in the dark match, and then this past Friday they also announced that Edge will return tonight as well.

Combined with that, WWE started offering a lot of discounts, including a two-for-one offer for Black Friday with prices below $20.

Despite all this, the arena has been configured for just over 7,000 seats and WWE sold a bit more than 5,000.

AEW will be running the same arena on December 8 for Dynamite and it has been configured for over 11,000 fans and AEW sold 8,500 tickets so far, out pacing WWE by a lot.

The $1 billion UBS Arena at Belmont Park was inaugurated this month and is the home of the New York Islanders NHL team. It can seat up to 18,500 for concerts.