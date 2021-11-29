WWE Championship match confirmed for WWE Day 1

The red brand main event has been announced for the first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

Seth Rollins opened tonight’s RAW episode and revealed that he will be challenging WWE Champion Big E for the title at Day 1.

The inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day, Saturday, July 1, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

