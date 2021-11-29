Jim Ross update

AEW’s Jim Ross took to Twitter this morning to provide an update on his treatment for skin cancer.

JR revealed that his first radiation treatment has been completed, and he now has 21 treatments left.

“Radiation treatment #1 in the book. 21 treatments remaining. [cowboy hat face emoji],” he wrote.

Ross recently announced that he will be taking time away from AEW until the end of December due to the treatments.

Below is JR's full tweet from today: