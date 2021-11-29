Flair Says He Was Offered a Match With Sammy Guevara in Israel

Ric Flair said on his latest podcast that he was offered a match with Sammy Gueverra in Israel. You can see the clip below, in which Flair says an Israeli promoter wanted him to face Guevara on a show. He says with a laugh that he told the guy, “$100,000 and two first-class tickets, I’m there. 50% down, 50% after I beat Sammy.”

He said Sammy is “great” and could definitely carry him to a 15 or 20 minutes match, then joked he would have to go as Black Scorpion.