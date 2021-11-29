Real Name: Alex Gracia

Height: 5’1″

Weight: 114 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 5, 1992

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Pro Debut: February 21, 2018

Trained By: Texas Wrestling Academy

Finishing Move: Pink Dreams

Biography

– Gracia attended Texas A&M University. She later worked as a multimedia journalist, reporter, radio host & production assistant.

– Gracia is nicknamed the Pink Dream.

– April 13, 2018, Gracia defeated Alexa at HMW Psycho Holiday.

– June 8th, The A-Team (Gracia & Alexis) defeated Myka Madrid & Rockelle Vaughn at HMW 2 Minutes to Midnight.

– August 17th, Gracia defeated Angel Blue at Lions Pride High Voltage.

– October 26th, Gracia defeated Angel Blue at Lions Pride Locked and Loaded.

– November 7th, Gracia won a 3-Way at PWR Everybody Dies.

– November 8th, Gracia competed in the DCW Super Indy Scramble.

– November 17th, Gracia defeated Myka Madrid at Ladies Night Out 4.

– December 29th, Gracia defeated Laynie Luck at ROW Christmas Chaos XIII.

– January 2, 2019, Gracia competed in a 3-Way at Stardom New Years Stars ’19 – Night 1.

– January 5th, STARS (Gracia, Natsumi & Starlight Kid) lost to STARS (Arisa Hoshiki, Saki Kashima & Tam Nakano) in the semi-finals of the Stardom Trios Tag Team Tournament.

– February 2nd, Gracia challenged Utami Hayashishita for the Future of Stardom Title.

– February 17th, STARS (Gracia & Saki Kashima) lost to Hana Kimura & Bobbi Tyler at Stardom Queen’s Fest ’19.

– March 8th, Gracia lost to Allie Kat at AIW 7 Year Itch.

– March 16th, Gracia lost to Marti Belle at WCR Mid-South Showdown.

– March 29th, Gracia competed in the RISE of the Contenders Rumble.

– April 13th, Gracia challenged AQA for the ROW Diamonds Division Title.

– May 12th, Gracia competed in a 4-Way at WC Encore.

– May 23rd, Gracia lost to Serrano at Lucha Brutal We Own the Sky.

– June 23rd, Gracia & Will Allday defeated Anthony Greene & Scarlett Bordeaux at WC Big Top Revival.

– July 6th, Gracia lost to Jordynne Grace at ROW/Impact Wrestling Deep Impact.

– August 10th, Gracia won a 6-Way to win the ROW Diamonds Division Title.

– September 14th, Gracia retained the title against Rok-C.

– September 21st, Gracia defeated Brandi Lauren at SHINE 61.

– October 5th, Gracia defeated Alejandra the Lion at Lions Pride Uproar.

– October 12th, Gracia lost the ROW Diamonds Division Title to Hyan.

– November 10th, Gracia lost to Reina Gonzalez at EVOLVE 140.

– November 24th, Gracia was eliminated in the first round of the ACW 14th Annual Lone Star Classic.

– January 12, 2020, Gracia defeated Phoebe at ACW Guilty by Association 14.

– January 25th, Gracia competed in a 4-Way for the vacant Sabotage War of the Genders Title.

– February 23rd, Gracia competed in a 5-Way for the KAOZ Women’s Title.

– February 29th, Gracia defeated Stormie Lee at SHINE 65.

– August 8th, Gracia defeated Promise Braxton at the ROW Drive-In Special.

– August 23rd, Gracia lost to Christi Jaynes on SWE Fury.

– September 23rd, Gracia lost to Penelope Ford on AEW Dark.

– October 14th, Gracia challenged Miranda Gordy for the SWE Women’s Title.

– November 11th, Gracia lost to Ivelisse on AEW Dark.

– November 19th, Gracia lost to Leva Bates on AEW Dark.

– December 2nd, Gracia lost to Nyla Rose on AEW Dark.

– December 16th, Gracia defeated KiLynn King on AEW Dark.

– December 17th, Gracia lost to Hikaru Shida on AEW Dynamite.

– December 30th, Gracia lost to Nyla Rose on AEW Dark.

– January 6, 2021, Gracia lost to Anna Jay on AEW Dark.

– January 7th, Gracia lost to Big Swole on AEW Dark.

– February 2nd, Gracia lost to Red Velvet on AEW Dark.