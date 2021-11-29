AEW returning to Washington D.C. for Dynamite and Rampage TV in January

All Elite Wrestling today announced its return to Washington, D.C., for two days of television shows.

This is the first time that AEW will be in D.C. since the inaugural episode of Dynamite back in December 2019. Back then, the company sold out the Capital One Arena quickly, but this time around, both the Dynamite and Rampage television tapings will be held at the Entertainment & Sports Arena, a much-smaller 4,000-seater arena located on the St. Elizabeth’s East Campus, in Congress Heights.

AEW will hold the January 19 episode of Dynamite on TBS and the January 21 episode of Rampage on TNT in the same location and tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday at 10AM ET at AEWTix.com. It’s rare that AEW doesn’t hold Rampage tapings following Dynamite unless it’s pay-per-view weekend or a special occasion.