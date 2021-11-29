AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for last Wednesday

Last Wednesday’s live Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite drew 898,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 8.73% from the previous week’s post-Full Gear episode, which drew 984,000 viewers. The numbers are just now being released due to the Thanksgiving holiday delay.

Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this past week. This is down 16.21% from the previous week’s 0.37 rating. The 0.31 key demographic rating represents 408,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 15% from the previous week’s 480,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #6 on the Cable Top 150 this past week with the 0.31 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from the previous week’s #3 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #42 in viewership for the night on cable this past week. This is down from the previous week’s #33 ranking.

Last week’s Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite drew the lowest key demo rating and the second-lowest audience for a Wednesday night episode since July 7, but that is somewhat expected as the show aired the night before a holiday. The 2020 pre-Thanksgiving episode was down 16.5% in total viewers from the week before, and down 30% in the key demo rating from the week before. Dynamite still has not cracked 1 million viewers since the show started airing live on the West Coast on October 27. Last Wednesday’s viewership was down 8.73% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 16.21% from the previous week.

Last Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 26.48% from the same week in 2020. The key demo rating was up 19.23% from the previous year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT, also on Thanksgiving Eve.

The NBA game between the Warriors and the 76ers on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.68 rating, drawing 2.100 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.250 million viewers, ranking #9 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 key demo rating.

Survivor on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.544 million viewers. Survivor also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.99.

Last Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite aired live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, and featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – CM Punk vs. QT Marshall, Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana, Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter in a quarterfinals match for the TBS Title Tournament, a “Friendsgiving” segment with Tony Schiavone and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, plus the main event, which was Cody Rhodes, PAC and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers vs. Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 14 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode: 1.108 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen episode)

August 4 Episode: 1.102 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Homecoming episode)

August 11 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode: 975,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 25 Episode: 1.172 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (CM Punk debut episode)

September 1 Episode: 1.047 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 8 Episode: 1.319 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 15 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 22 Episode: 1.273 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 29 Episode: 1.152 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 6 Episode: 1.053 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Second Anniversary episode)

October 16 Episode: 727,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

October 23 Episode: 575,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

October 27 Episode: 941,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

November 3 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 10 Episode: 913,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 17 Episode: 984,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Full Gear episode)

November 24 Episode: 898,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 30 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode