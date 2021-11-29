11/29/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Nov 29, 2021 - by Michael Riba

Eddie Kingston, Excalibur, Mark Henry, and Paul Wight are on commentary from Chicago, Illinois.

  1. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match
    Diamante, Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, and The Bunny (w/Mei Suruga and Vickie Guerrero) defeated Julia Hart, Leyla Hirsch, Ryo Mizunami, and Skye Blue
  2. Anna Jay and Tay Conti defeated Alice Crowley and Missa Kate
  3. Santana and Ortiz defeated Brayden Lee and Isaiah Moore
  4. Tony Nese defeated Vic Capri
  5. Trios Tag Team Match
    The Hardy Family Office (Isiah Kassidy, Matt Hardy, and The Blade) (w/The Bunny) defeated Dark Order (Alan Angels, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson)
  6. Jay Lethal defeated Trenton Storm
  7. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
    Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) and The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) (w/Julia Hart) defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster)

