11/29/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results
Eddie Kingston, Excalibur, Mark Henry, and Paul Wight are on commentary from Chicago, Illinois.
—
- Eight-Woman Tag Team Match
Diamante, Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, and The Bunny (w/Mei Suruga and Vickie Guerrero) defeated Julia Hart, Leyla Hirsch, Ryo Mizunami, and Skye Blue
- Anna Jay and Tay Conti defeated Alice Crowley and Missa Kate
- Santana and Ortiz defeated Brayden Lee and Isaiah Moore
- Tony Nese defeated Vic Capri
- Trios Tag Team Match
The Hardy Family Office (Isiah Kassidy, Matt Hardy, and The Blade) (w/The Bunny) defeated Dark Order (Alan Angels, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson)
- Jay Lethal defeated Trenton Storm
- Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) and The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) (w/Julia Hart) defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster)