11/28/21 WWE house show results from Charleston, West Virginia
– Liv Morgan d. Carmella
– Drew McIntyre d. Happy Corbin (w/Madcap Moss)
– WWE Title Fatal Four Way Match:
Big E (c) d. Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins
– WWE RAW Women’s Title Match:
Becky Lynch (c) d. Bianca Belair
– WWE RAW Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match:
RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) defeated AJ Styles & Omos and The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode)
– WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match:
Charlotte Flair (c) over Sasha Banks
= Six Man Tag Team Match
The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Roman Reigns) defeated Rick Boogs & The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (w/Shinsuke Nakamura)