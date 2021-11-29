11/28/21 WWE house show results from Charleston, West Virginia

– Liv Morgan d. Carmella

– Drew McIntyre d. Happy Corbin (w/Madcap Moss)

– WWE Title Fatal Four Way Match:

Big E (c) d. Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins

– WWE RAW Women’s Title Match:

Becky Lynch (c) d. Bianca Belair

– WWE RAW Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match:

RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) defeated AJ Styles & Omos and The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode)

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match:

Charlotte Flair (c) over Sasha Banks

= Six Man Tag Team Match

The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Roman Reigns) defeated Rick Boogs & The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (w/Shinsuke Nakamura)