WarGames advantage ladder matches on Tuesday, fans to chose men’s participants

Fans are in charge of choosing the two individuals who will be wrestling in the WarGames advantage ladder match this coming Tuesday on NXT on USA Network.

Wrestling at WarGames will be NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight who will be taking on Bron Breakker, NXT North American champion Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo.

One person from each team will be in the ladder match on Tuesday and the winner will determine who will get the advantage in WarGames. The winning team will have the numerical advantage throughout the match until the last person comes in.

WWE is not showing the percentages of the results so this is not the most transparent poll. You can vote now at wwe.com/WarGamesAdvantage.

Meanwhile, the women’s WarGames advantage ladder match will see Kay Lee Ray taking on Dakota Kai, a match also taking place on Tuesday.