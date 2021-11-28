Ticket sales for AEW’s Battle of the Belts off to a good start

Tickets for the first AEW on TNT special Battle of the Belts went on sale on Ticketmaster.com yesterday.

A pre-sale held on Friday saw AEW move nearly 3,000 tickets for the show according to ticket tracking service WrestleTix. The Bojangles Coliseum, where the show will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, holds around 9,000 fans when fully opened but will be downsized for a wrestling setting.

Many tickets in the upper bowl still remain but the floor is pretty much sold out and this could be another solid attendance for AEW as they kick-start their 2022 events.