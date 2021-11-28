Notes on Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, and Toni Storm

– Nia Jax will now be going by Lina Fanene, which happens to be a shorter version of her real name, Savelina Fanene.

– Toni Storm says we should normalize discussing mental health (via Fightful): “It can be rough out there. Not everyone is having a good time at all times, even WWE superstars. Yeah, I’m this ‘big ol WWE superstar.’ At the same time, I’m a real person and it’s okay to be human and talk to people and be yourself and normalize that. Normalize speaking out and talking to people and getting through your stuff because life ain’t easy. I’m sure you all know that.”

– While speaking with WWE Correspondent Megan Morant, Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair spoke about Toni Storm and suggested that Storm isn’t worthy of being taken seriously. She said “I’m gonna send her a dry cleaning bill for my top that has cake all over it. I mean seriously? It’s not that I’m not taking her seriously, what has she done for me to take her seriously, is my question. I will defend my championship when I feel like it. Maybe if she pays for my dry cleaning.”

