Bruce Prichard on who Stephanie McMahon once saw as the future of WWE

Bruce Prichard discussed the feeling of many in the company including Stephanie McMahon about the high hopes for Tough Enough competitor Daniel Rodimer. He says Stephanie saw him as the next big thing.

This season included The Miz and Ryback but was won by Daniel Puder. Rodimer, who was signed to a developmental deal in 2006 and made a handful of appearances on Sunday Night Heat. He was let go in 2007.

“Well, I think that a lot of people like Dan. Big Dan, when you looked at him, that was someone that you could see, you know, on a poster for WrestleMania. He had the look. He had the personality. However, he was missing ‘it.’”

“He approached the business as a work instead of approaching it as a shoot and then working it. That’s the big mistake with people. When they approach it, in the business, if you approach this as a work, ‘Hey man’, you just get through it because it’s all gaga, it will never get over. It may get over for a time, but it won’t stay over.”