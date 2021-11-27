Ex-WWE Chief Financial Officer gets a year salary and benefits as part of termination

In a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission it was revealed that WWE will be paying its former Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen for another year after the two sides negotiated a separation agreement.

In the agreement, Salen will receive a continuation of base salary and health insurance coverage for a period of twelve months and will also receive in cash a total of $413,000 for certain forfeited restricted stock units.

The separation agreement contains other standard provisions, including maintaining Salen’s intellectual property, confidentiality and non-solicitation obligations.

The agreement suggests that it was WWE who opted to replace Salen in her role and it wasn’t her who wanted to leave the company after just a year in her position.