Smackdown rating for 11/26/2021

It was another rough day for Smackdown standards in the television overnight ratings as the show registered 1,967,000 viewers, down 20,000 from last week’s overnight. Last week’s number eventually adjusted to 2,064,000 viewers on Monday which was the least-watched since July 30.

The first hour started with 1,872,000 viewers and then increased to 2,063,000 viewers for the second hour. The show did 0.50 in the 18-49 demo and won the night when it comes to network television.

