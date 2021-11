Notes on The Young Bucks, Bobby Fish, and Jay Lethal

– The Young Bucks have signed a new AEW contract which will keep them with the company through at least 2026, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– All competitors for the Vacant AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania Regia have been announced:

It will be Bobby Fish vs Samuray Del Sol vs Vikingo vs Jay Lethal vs Bandido