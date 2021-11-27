Hulk Hogan Shares New Pic, Says He’s Down to ‘9th Grade Weight’

Hulk Hogan shared a new photo of himself and noted that he’s managed to drop a significant amount of weight. The wrestling icon posted to his Facebook account and shared a photo in which he says he’s “Back to my 9th grade weight 275lbs brother.”

Ric Flair noted on his podcast recently that Hogan was dealing with “really bad health issues,” though a fan posted to Twitter this week from a signing of Hogan’s, saying that the fan who attended said Hogan “looks great and said he has no idea what Ric Flair is talking about health wise.”