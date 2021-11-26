Undertaker praises Omos, says he’s the closest thing to Andre The Giant

Former Raw Tag Team champion Omos may have not yet connected with fans but those in the business have great things to say about him.

On this week’s The Bump, The Undertaker became the latest WWE Legend to praise the 27-year-old, saying Omos is the closest thing they have to Andre The Giant.

“There will never be another Andre,” Taker said. “But this guy is as close as we’ve come. I mean, and that’s a big statement. But he’s special. Omos is special.”

The 7’3″ star from Nigeria has impressed Kevin Nash and John “Bradshaw” Layfield and those two already came out public with their praises but a nod from The Undertaker is just on another level.

“The big thing for him to know and realize is that he is special and different from everybody else. There’s nobody. The average size of the wrestler, in general, is smaller than it was. So here’s this guy who is incredibly athletic, and incredibly huge,” Taker continued. “He is a big, big, strong, man. It’s important for him to make sure that he protects that. Sometimes guys don’t understand what that means.”

Reacting to Taker’s words on social media, Omos thanked The Undertaker for his comments.

“Man…I’m lost for words… Just grateful… Thank you,” he wrote.