Notes on Alex Kane and EC3

– Alex Kane is the new MLW National Openweight Champion after defeating Myron Reed, Zenshi, Alex Shelley, and the returning ACH in a five-way Ladder Match for the vacant title on yesterday’s episode of Fusion. This is his first run with the championship.

– UnSKripted by Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE Superstar EC3 discussed working as the rookie for Bryan Danielson for his season of NXT, his thoughts on AEW, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

EC3 on Bryan Danielson: “He’s one of the best wrestlers ever in the ring, he’s an awesome, educated, interesting dude. Doesn’t have to be about wrestling, you can talk to him about anything. He has a sick, twisted sense of humor, which I dearly appreciate. He’s a good person to be around, great dad. It was cool to be around him and we were both in on the fact that nobody cares about the shows, but we just made it as fun as possible. Doing the outrageous, outlandish, horse crap comedy that we were doing, we were having a very good time spit-balling dumb ideas back and forth, and since it wasn’t controlled, we just did them. Fans remember it. American flag pants, double date with the Bellas, submission wrestling, American flags falling out of nowhere. We made a subpar situation as cool as we could have. All you need, man, just give me an inch and I’ll make a mile. People can complain about what they get or they can make the most of it and do the best of their abilities, and it’s very easy to sit back and complain, and it’s very hard to find the positive in situations like that.”

His thoughts on AEW: “I can envision myself infiltrating and expanding my idea everywhere, and AEW would obviously be a target. [Jon] Moxley is a hell of a guy. I have a match that I do want to have, which is a true battle with that man. I think he can bring the best out of me and I can do the same to him. We’re different but also like-minded. He’s an incredible talent, always works hard but he’s stoic which I respect and enjoy. He’s not afraid to get his hands dirty, he’s not afraid to get rough, raw, and bring it. He’s not, nor am I, a pretty wrestler so to speak. It’s not clean or choreographed looking but it’s realistic and gritty which is what I like. If I’m rolling around in thumbtacks and glass with that dude on a big stage, yeah, I’d be cool with it.”