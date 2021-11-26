News on Jay Lethal’s final ROH match

Jay Lethal will make his final appearance for Ring of Honor this weekend.

The taped ROH TV episode airing this weekend via Sinclair Broadcasting affiliates will feature Lethal vs. EC3 in singles action.

This will be Lethal’s final ROH match, and the first time he’s faced EC3. The match will air as the main event of the show.

Lethal recently signed with AEW as ROH prepares to go on a major hiatus until April 2022. Lethal made his AEW debut at the Full Gear pay-per-view earlier this month, and then made his in-ring debut in a loss to TNT Champion Sammy Guevara on the November 17 edition of AEW Dynamite. Lethal will return to the AEW ring on Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” episode as he faces Trenton Storm (Storm Grayson).

Lethal first worked for ROH from 2003-2006, and then returned in 2011, and has been there ever since. He is a two-time ROH World Champion, a one-time ROH Pure Champion, a two-time ROH World Television Champion, a one-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, the third ROH Triple Crown Champion, and the third ROH Grand Slam Champion. He was also named ROH Wrestler of the Decade for the 2010s, and has won other awards while with the company. Lethal was once known as “The Franchise” of ROH and the face of the promotion.

ROH TV this weekend will also feature Gia Scott vs. ROH World Women’s Champion Rok-C, plus PCO and Danhausen vs. The Briscoe Brothers.

Stay tuned for more.