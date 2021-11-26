LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

Stay tuned for live WWE SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland

* Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin

* Black Friday Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm has been teased but not confirmed

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.