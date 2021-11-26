LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN
Stay tuned for live WWE SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the line-up for tonight:
* Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland
* Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin
* Black Friday Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm has been teased but not confirmed
