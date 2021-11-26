Jim Ross Gives Update on Skin Cancer Treatments

Jim Ross has provided fans with an update on his skin cancer treatments and when he hopes to return to the AEW commentary booth. JR posted to Twitter on Thanksgiving to reveal that he starts a regiment of radiation treatments on Monday that will total 22 such treatments, and he hopes to return on the December 29th episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ross wrote:

Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville.

@TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing.

My thanks for all your support. 🙏🤠

— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) November 26, 2021