Bryan Danielson says his current AEW run will be his final three years as a full-time wrestler

During an interview this week on Busted Open Radio Bryan Danielson confirmed that he is under a three year contract with AEW & he believes this will be the last three years he will be performing as a full time wrestler:

“I honestly feel like right now, I’m the best version of myself that I’ve ever been,” Danielson said. “I’ve learned a lot in my 10 plus years in WWE. I honestly feel like in some ways I’m actually a little bit of a better athlete now because of the way that I train and all that kind of stuff than I was even when I was 30. I feel like mentally and physically, I’m the best that I’ve ever been.

Danielson continued, “I signed a three year contract with AEW. I consider these kind of like my final three years as a full time wrestler, but also, not just like, ok, this me winding down. This to me is the peak. This is going to be the best that I’m ever going to be in ending my full time career at that, ending it as the best version of myself.”