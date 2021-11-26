Dwayne Johnson’s Red Notice stays #1 on Netflix chart

Dwayne Johnson’s Red Notice movie on Netflix continues to do really well on the streaming service and remains in the top spot – by a wide margin – in the Netflix Top 10.

For the week of November 15 to 21, Red Notice had 129 million hours viewed, with the movie in second place registering just 24.7 million hours. Another Dwayne Johnson movies, with Kevin Hart, is in fourth place with nearly 15 million hours watched.

Red Notice remains number one in 94 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, India, Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and others.

The $200 million movie also features Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in leading roles with the former WWE champion.