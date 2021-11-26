11/26/21 AEW Rampage: Black Friday Coverage

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Chicago, Illinois.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta

Fish and Yuta start the match. Fish delivers a few shots and backs Yuta into the corner. Yuta comes back with a dropkick and tags in Cassidy. Yuta and Cassidy double-team Fish, with Yuta giving much more effort. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Fish kicks out and tags in Cole. Cassidy gets serious and goes to put his hands in his pockets, but Cole cuts him off. Cassidy drops Cole with a wrist-lock take down and tries to put his hands in his pockets again. They exchange standing switches, and then Cole applies a Full Nelson. Cassidy gets free with a snap-mare and rolls Cole up for two. Yuta delivers a shot to Cole and tags in. Yuta and Cassidy send Cole to the corner and Yuta connects with a few back elbows. Cassidy sends Cole into Yuta, and Yuta drops him to the mat. Yuta goes for the cover, but Fish breaks it up. Cole beats down Yuta in the corner and tags in Fish. Fish delivers shots to Yuta in the corner, and Cole tags back in. Cole delivers a neck-breaker over his knee as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Yuta takes Fish down to the mat. Fish makes the tag to Cole, who runs around the ring and pulls Cassidy to the floor as Yuta goes for the tag. Cole comes back with a few shots to Yuta and tags Fish back in. Yuta comes back with back elbows to Fish and Cole, and then drops them with a double missile dropkick. Cassidy tags in and delivers his devastating kicks to Cole and Fish, and then drips them with a double dropkick. Cassidy follows with a double hurricanrana, and then kicks Cole to the floor and drops Fish with a DDT. Yuta and Cassidy dive onto Cole and Fish on the outside, and then Cassidy gets Cole back into the ring. Cassidy drops Cole with a cross-body as Yuta tags in. Yuta splashes onto Cole and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. Cassidy tags back in, but Cole delivers Pump Kicks to Yuta and Cassidy. Yuta and Cassidy come back and Cassidy gets a jackknife cover for two, but Fish breaks it up. Yuta gets sent to the outside as Fish works over Cassidy in the corner. Fish goes for the cover on Cassidy after Cole delivers a knee strike, but Cassidy kicks out.

Cole sends Yuta back to the floor with a superkick, but Cassidy delivers a superkick and Beach Break to Cole. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch on Fish, but Fish backs him into the corner. Fish suplexes Cassidy into the corner, but Yuta tags in. Yuta abd Fish go back and forth, and Yuta drops him with a Brain Buster. Yuta goes for the cover, but Fish kicks out. Yuta goes up top, but Cole crotches him on the turnbuckle. Cassidy pulls Cole to the floor and goes for the Orange Punch, but Cole pulls him out and slams him into the steel steps. Fish climbs up top and drops Yuta to the mat with an avalanche Falcon Arrow and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Adam Cole and Bobby Fish

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Tony Nese. Nese says there is no mystery as to why he is here. He has been scouting the competition. He says he knows there is an open challenge for the TNT Championship, and what better way to make his debut on TNT than by winning the title. He says if the guys who have answered the open challenge had done their homework, Sammy Guevara wouldn’t be the champion. Guevara walks up and they argue a bit. Nese issues the challenge for next week, and Guevara accepts. Nese drops Guevara with a quick shot and says the only reason Guevara is the champion is because he wasn’t available yet.

—

FTR cut a promo. They say they are the best tag team on the planet, and they challenge The Lucha Brothers to a Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match.

—

Match #2 – Black Friday Deal Match; if Riho wins, she earns a guaranteed AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (w/Jamie Hayter and Rebel) vs. Riho

Baker takes Riho down with a snap-mare, but Riho comes back and applies a wrist-lock. Baker gets free and delivers a forearm shot. Riho comes back with a few elbow shots, but Baker takes her to the mat. Baker goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Baker goes for another cover, but Riho kicks and and Baker looks for the Lockjaw. Riho gets free, but Baker stomps here against the ropes. The referee backs Baker away, and Hayter and Rebel deliver cheap shots to Riho. Baker grabs Riho, but Riho comes back with a few quick dropkicks that send Baker to the outside. Riho dives onto Baker and Rebel on the outside, and then tosses Baker back into the ring. Baker comes back and slams Riho face-first into the turnbuckle, and then stomps her face into the turnbuckle repeatedly as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Riho delivers a few shots, but Baker comes back with a Slingblade. Baker goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Baker sends Riho to the corner and stomps her to the mat. Baker chokes Riho with her boot Riho fights back as they exchange shots. Riho gains the advantage, but Baker takes her down again. Baker sends Riho to the corner, but Riho comes back with a hurricanrana and a running knee strike in the corner. Baker comes back with a suplex into the corner and goes for the Air Raid Crash, but Riho gets free and takes Baker to the mat. Riho comes off the top, but Baker dodges her and delivers a rip-cord elbow strike. Baker delivers and Air Raid Crash and goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Riho comes back and takes Baker down with a Northern Lights suplex. Riho goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Riho connects with a double stomp from the top and gets a side roll-up for the pin fall.

Winner: Riho

—

Announced for this Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW TBS Championship Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho

-Atlanta Street Fight: Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes

-Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. Darby Allin and Sting

-Alan Angels vs. Bryan Danielson

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship – Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match: The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. FTR

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Tony Nese

—

Mark Henry interviews 2point0 and Daniel Garcia and Eddie Kingston. They talk about throwing coffee in Kingston’s face, because he reacted just like they thought he would. Garcia says Rampage means yet another main event for him, and he is going to make sure Kingston is thankful for being in the ring with him. Kingston laughs and tells them to shut up, because talk is cheap.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Daniel Garcia (w/Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) vs. Eddie Kingston