Notes on Britt Baker and Jay Lethal

– CM Punk said that Britt Baker has replaced MJF as one of AEW’s four pillars on last night’s Dynamite, and Baker took to social media to react. Punk made the declaration in their dueling promos to open Wednesday’s show.

Soon after, Baker posted to Twitter to write:

”Thanks @CMPunk. #4pillars

Now put me on the shirt. @ShopAEW

#AEWDynamite”

– AAA has announced that Jay Lethal has been added to the Mega Championship match at Triplemania Regia on December 4. He joins El Hijo del Vikingo, Samuray del Sol and two unannounced participants in the match. The event happens at the Monterrey Baseball Stadium. The multi-man match replaces Kenny Omega vs. Vikingo after Omega was forced to vacate the title due to injury.