News for tomorrow’s Smackdown

WWE has announced two matches and a segment for this week’s post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Cesaro will take on blue brand newcomer Ridge Holland in his blue brand debut. This will be a continuation of the new storyline that has Cesaro feuding with Holland and Sheamus.

“Sheamus has taken Ridge Holland under his wing, and the WWE Universe can only imagine the brutality that awaits. The bruiser from Yorkshire will look to prove himself against Cesaro for his blue brand in-ring debut. Holland burst onto the scene last week to help The Celtic Warrior clinch a Fatal 4-Way win and earn a spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. The towering duo was all laughs after the match, but Cesaro has promised to take both of them to a dark place. Is Holland ready to make a big statement against The Swiss Superman and bring a tear to Sheamus’ eye?,” WWE wrote.

We noted before how WWE was teasing a new challenger for Universal Champion Roman Reigns to be revealed this week. They have now announced a segment with Reigns awaiting his next challenger. The official preview for SmackDown noted the following:

“This Thanksgiving, only one Superstar sits at The Head of the Table for SmackDown. Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ dominant run on the blue brand has continued, but it’s time for the next challenger to step onto “The Island of Relevancy.” Reigns is coming off an impressive victory over WWE Champion Big E at Survivor Series. Who will look to unseat Reigns from his undeniable rule over SmackDown? Don’t miss the latest in the Universal Title picture this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!”

WWE also announced Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy for Friday’s SmackDown.

WWE wrote in their preview, “The awe-inspiring power of Drew McIntyre and the high-flying grit of Jeff Hardy will come together in a tag team showdown against Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss. McIntyre, Hardy and Corbin shared the ring as part of Team SmackDown at Survivor Series but that did little to bury the bad blood between the trio. The Charismatic Enigma toppled Madcap Moss last week on the blue brand, as The Scottish Warrior fended off Happy Corbin’s attempted intervention. Will McIntyre & Hardy be able to deliver another laugh at the expense of Corbin & Moss?”

WWE previously teased Toni Storm vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for tomorrow’s show.

Stay tuned for more on Friday’s SmackDown from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.