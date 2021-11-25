Mustafa Ali and wife welcome child

WWE SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali and wife Uzma welcomed their third child on Wednesday.

Ali tweeted a photo of the baby girl, who they have named “Dua,” which means blessing in Arabic.

“we named her Dua because we prayed really hard for her,” Ali wrote.

Ali and his wife now have two daughters and one son. They were married in January 2011 after meeting in early 2010.

You can see Ali’s full tweet below: