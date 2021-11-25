Jim Ross posts photo of his back after surgery
In a post on Twitter, Jim Ross shared the aftermath of his recent surgery to get skin cancer removed from his back. While sharing the photo of his future scar, Ross was also hyping last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
He wrote: “GAME DAY IN CHICAGO FOR @AEWonTNT 9/8 CT This card is loaded! The arena is SOLD OUT! Hope you join us!”
