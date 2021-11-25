J Sports to stop airing WWE in Japan

J Sports in Japan is set to discontinue WWE programming.

J Sports has been WWE’s Japanese TV partner for more than 25 years, but they just announced that WWE pay-per-view broadcasts will be discontinued on Monday, December 27, while the six different RAW and SmackDown highlight shows will be discontinued on Friday, December 31.

It was also noted that the WWE Pack offered by J Sports On-Demand will be discontinued on Monday, January 31.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has watched J SPORTS’ WWE programs for a long time,” the translated announcement stated.

You can find the full J Sports announcement at this link.

WWE and J Sports last announced a contract extension in December 2018.

There’s no word on the future of WWE programming in Japan, but we will keep you updated.