CM Punk and MJF face off in big promo battle on Dynamite

CM Punk and MJF had a promo face-off for the ages last night in Chicago, a segment which ran 20 minutes in total.

The promo brought out the best of young MJF who went toe-to-toe with one of the best on the mic and held up his own pretty well, hitting Punk with zingers which referenced his WWE days, mentioning how he was always second-best to stars like the “You Can’t See Me” man and the “King of Kings” referring to John Cena and Triple H. MJF was also offended how Punk never mentioned his name while doing media rounds but now has no choice but to face him.

Punk, obviously super over in his hometown, hit MJF by telling him that he’s just a “less famous Miz,” a statement which got a lot of “Oooh’s” from the crowd and a subsequent “Miz” chant. Punk told MJF that he didn’t mention him by design because he didn’t want to stroke his ego and he sold out MSG when MJF was still marking out for Rosie O’Donnell. Punk threatened to punch MJF in his “needle dick” but MJF left the ring before that happened.

You can see the full segment below.