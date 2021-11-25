AEW Rampage spoilers for this week
This week’s Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage was taped last night at the Chartway Arena in Chicago after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers:
* Bobby Fish and Adam Cole defeated Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta
* Riho defeated AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker in a non-title Black Friday Deal match. Riho won the match via roll-up. Per the stipulation, Riho is the new #1 contender for a future title shot from Baker
* Eddie Kingston defeated Daniel Garcia
Stay tuned for more.