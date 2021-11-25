AEW Dark: Elevation spoilers for next week

AEW taped Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” episode on Wednesday night at the Chartway Arena in Chicago before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the episode:

* Tay Conti and Anna Jay defeated Missa Kate and Alice Crowley

* Tony Nese defeated Vic Capri

* The Bunny, Diamante, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose defeated Julia Hart, Leyla Hirsch, Ryo Mizunami, and Skye Blue

* Santana and Ortiz defeated Brayden Lee and Isaiah Moore

* The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade, Isiah Kassidy) defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alan Angels)

* Jay Lethal defeated Trenton Storm (Storm Grayson)

* The Varsity Blondes and The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated The Acclaimed and Chaos Project

These matches will air on Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.