AEW Battle of the Belts details

AEW has announced the title and theme for their first-ever supercard special on TNT.

AEW Battle of The Belts will air live from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, January 8.

No matches have been announced for the TNT supercard special but the Battle of The Belts promo features the current champions – AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers.

Battle of The Belts is being billed as a TNT Special Event, with the “Saturday Fight Night” tagline. As we’ve noted, TNT plans to air 4 AEW supercard specials per year.

The showtime listed for Battle of The Belts is 7pm ET with doors opening an hour before. Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10am ET, but a Ticketmaster pre-sale begins this Friday at 10am with the code AEWBELTS.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the AEW BOTB promo below: