Seth Rollins comments on incident at Raw

Seth Rollins spoke to TMZ Sports this week and talked about the fan attacking him during Monday’s WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

As noted, a fan attacked Rollins on Monday night and was later charged by the NYPD. You can click here for details on the attacker, along with WWE’s statement.

In an update, TMZ caught up with Rollins and asked if he was scared when the attack happened.

“Of course I was, it’s terrifying, brother,” Rollins replied.

Rollins continued and talked about how quickly everything happened.

“It happened very quickly, so I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security team would come and do their job, which they did very quickly, and then I was just trying to detach and move on. I hope that everybody is OK,” he said.

Rollins laughed off the idea that the fan attack was a “work” and not part of the script. Rollins said he knew what was happening as soon as it was going on as “the guy was barreling around the corner.”

Rollins was also asked if he suffered any bruises after being taken down by a big individual.

“No, no serious injuries. Nothing like that. I was safe, we were safe. Everything was OK,” he said.

Rollins was also asked if planned to press charges on the man but he said he’s not going to speak on that at this time.

When asked if the fan should be banned from WWE events, Rollins said, “I think as a precedence he probably should not be allowed at the events.”