Seth Rollins attacker comments on what happened at RAW and what led up to incident

Elisah Spencer spoke with The New York Daily News about attacking Seth Rollins during Monday’s WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and seemingly confirmed that he was the victim of a catfishing scam by someone posing as Rollins on social media.

The 24 year old Spencer attacked Rollins during Monday’s RAW and was later arrested by the NYPD, and charged with attempted assault, and attempted violation of arts & cultural affairs (disrupting a live sporting event). He is due in court for a hearing next month. There had been rumors, based on social media screenshots seen below, that Spencer had a beef with a fake Rollins account going back to 2019, and was scammed by the impostor.

In an update, Spencer spoke with Kerry Burke of The NY Daily News and said he wanted to settle a beef going back to 2019, which stemmed from a catfishing scam, but also wanted to help Finn Balor, who Rollins was feuding with on RAW. Spencer also said he apologized to WWE, and has moved on.

“I apologized to the WWE for my actions,” Spencer said. “I had a legitimate beef but as a grown man I could have settled it a different way … If I saw him today I wouldn’t attack him. I’ve moved on.”

Spencer said he first met Rollins at a meet & greet a few years back, where he asked Rollins to help him launch a pro wrestling career. He then started communicating with a Rollins impostor on WhatsApp and other social media accounts. Spencer was convinced this was the real Rollins, and that led to Spencer getting scammed.

“He was asking me to send him gift cards in exchange for money, mostly $500 or more to see if I was loyal,” Spencer said. “He asked me to be a wrestling blogger for him. I wanted to work my way up.”

Spencer said he bought around $3,000 in gift cards, but the check that “Rollins” sent back bounced.

Spencer said he was communicating with “Rollins” through accounts under his WWE ring name and his real name, Colby Lopez. He was also blocked on social media by the real wife of the real Rollins, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Spencer posted chat transcripts between himself and the fake Rollins to Instagram after Monday’s RAW incident, but none proved he was actually talking to the real WWE Superstar.

“All your true fans love you a lot and and the ones that are fake fans will be fake fans,” Spencer wrote in one exchange. “I am a real fan of yours.”

Spencer, who stands 5-foot-4 inches and 180 pounds, bought a front row seat to Monday’s RAW, according to The Daily News, but it appears he wasn’t actually sitting at ringside. He said his plan was to help Balor.

“My plan was to help Finn Balor. I’m a fan,” Spencer said. “I like his aura, his attitude. I like everything about his charisma. I like everything about him. I jumped from where I was sitting at. I ran and speared Seth Rollins. I busted his lip open and he caught me in a headlock. I broke the headlock and I was trying to get him, then the referees and the security guards broke us apart.”

Police charged Spencer with with attempted assault, and attempted violation of arts & cultural affairs (disrupting a live sporting event). He was given a desk appearance ticket to appear in court at a future date, and then released.

For those who missed it, WWE issued a statement on the incident and said, “WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Rollins spoke with TMZ Sports this week and broke his silence on the incident. You can click here for his comments on what happened.

