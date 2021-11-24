Flair: WWE wanted him to sign over his intellectual property to them

While speaking on his podcast, Woooo Nation UNCENSORED, Ric Flair claimed that WWE tried to have Flair sign over his intellectual property to them while he was on life support several years ago.

“Let me just tell you something else that should not shock the world. When I saw that they took me off the opening and all that for whatever reason, you know, Who knows? I call it a lack of respect. Some people, some people said to me, ‘Ric, how do you feel about that? I said, ‘Well, after they asked me to sign my intellectual property to them while I was on life support, nothing that company does surprises me.’”